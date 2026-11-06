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Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce to Host 10th Annual Black Business Gala
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Black Business Gala at The Armstrong Center Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. Now in its 10th year, this prestigious signature event is a tribute to the achievements, ingenuity and economic impact of Black-owned businesses in the Savannah metro area. The theme for this year’s milestone gala is Black & Blues, in celebration of the GSBCC’s decade-long campaign of championing Black businesses, creating opportunities, building connections, and strengthening the economic landscape of greater Savannah.
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