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First Alert Weather: Rain to end the week, trending cooler over the weekend
By Tyler Hughes,7 days ago
After a period of steady rain and even some thunder this morning, rain showers will become more scattered this afternoon. The best chance to see some downpours later today would be in southeast CT, with the heaviest rain falling off to our east in parts of MA and RI. We’ll eventually see a drier trend take hold overnight through tomorrow morning. However, a weak disturbance will once again bring the chance for isolated showers by tomorrow afternoon. The weekend also features a bit of a cooler trend, with highs in the low 60s tomorrow and upper 50s by Sunday. The workweek will start dry but breezy, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.