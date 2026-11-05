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Single-vehicle crash in Plumstead prompts road closure
By Hannah Nguyen,4 days ago
Ferry Road is closed near Silo Hill and Gordon Roads following a single-vehicle crash that damaged a utility pole on Ferry Road in Plumstead Township, according to reports. A Chevy sustained front-end damage, and its airbags deployed after it crashed into a pole on the 3900 block of Ferry Road on Thursday, Nov. 5 at around 12:18 p.m. The pole snapped, leaving power lines lying across the roadway. There are unknown injuries.
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