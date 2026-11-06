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Newly Released CCTV Shows Hero Citibank Security Guard John Fraley Taking Down Active Shooter Inside Tampa Campus Cafeteria as Video Draws Praise Online
By Ronald Brewer,8 days ago
TAMPA, FLORIDA — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a Citibank security guard stopped an active shooter at a company campus in Tampa. Security guard John Fraley is being hailed as a hero for taking down the gunman. The CCTV footage, now circulating widely online, captures the end of the attack inside the building. Many viewers say his actions likely saved lives.
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