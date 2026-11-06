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Citibank Campus Gunman Jacob Pearson, 35, of Orlando Killed Employee LeAnne Selmon in Brandon Shooting After Threatening Law Firm Over $2,500 Debt
By Ronald Brewer,8 days ago
BRANDON, FLORIDA — The gunman who killed a woman at a Citibank campus near Tampa has been identified as Jacob Pearson, 35, of Orlando. Authorities say he was angry over a $2,500 debt case and had threatened a Citi collection law firm hours before the attack. The woman killed, LeAnne Selmon, 41, of Palm Harbor, had worked for Citibank for nine years. The sheriff said she had no prior connection to Pearson.
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