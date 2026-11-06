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Citibank Campus Gunman Jacob Pearson, 35, of Orlando Killed Employee LeAnne Selmon in Brandon Shooting After Threatening Law Firm Over $2,500 Debt

By Ronald Brewer,

8 days ago
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