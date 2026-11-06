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Off-Duty SCDNR Officer Will Sutton Carries Bedridden Elderly Neighbor From Burning Anderson County Home, Then Rescues Second Resident Who Wandered Back Inside

By Ronald Brewer,

8 days ago
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