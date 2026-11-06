undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Off-Duty SCDNR Officer Will Sutton Carries Bedridden Elderly Neighbor From Burning Anderson County Home, Then Rescues Second Resident Who Wandered Back Inside
By Ronald Brewer,8 days ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA — An off-duty South Carolina wildlife officer is being praised for rescuing two elderly neighbors from a burning home in Anderson County. Will Sutton was sitting down to dinner with his family when his son noticed the house next door was on fire. Sutton called it in, then ran inside and carried both residents to safety. He also saved two wedding photographs and a Bible before leaving the house.
10