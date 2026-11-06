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Missing West Philadelphia 10-Year-Old Jalayshia Alford Found Dead in Vehicle Trunk at Lindenwold, New Jersey Apartment Complex About 40 Miles From Foster Home
By Ronald Brewer,8 days ago
PHILADELPHIA — A 10-year-old girl who disappeared from her foster home in West Philadelphia has been found dead, according to reports. Jalayshia Alford was reportedly found overnight in the trunk of a vehicle at an apartment complex in Lindenwold, New Jersey, about 40 miles away. Law enforcement sources cited by The Sun said the vehicle belonged to a relative of her foster mother. Her cause of death has not been released.
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