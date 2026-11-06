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Nashville Police Seek Man Who Randomly Punched Two Men on Broadway, Leaving 80-Year-Old Victim in Vanderbilt ICU With Brain Bleed and Fractured Ribs

By Ronald Brewer,

8 days ago
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