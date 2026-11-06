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Nashville Police Seek Man Who Randomly Punched Two Men on Broadway, Leaving 80-Year-Old Victim in Vanderbilt ICU With Brain Bleed and Fractured Ribs
By Ronald Brewer,8 days ago
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who randomly punched two men as he walked past them on Broadway in Nashville. The unprovoked attacks happened in two separate incidents on October 12. Both victims, ages 48 and 80, were knocked out. The 80-year-old spent four days in the ICU at Vanderbilt with a brain bleed and fractured ribs.
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