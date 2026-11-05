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Use GPT, Claude, and Gemini on your Mac for life for $69.97
By DealPost Team,2 days ago
TL;DR: Replace your separate AI writing, image, and audio apps with a 1min.AI lifetime subscription for $69.97 (reg. $540). Writing, image editing, and voiceovers each tend to need their own AI app with their own monthly bill. Mac users who make content often pay for three or four of them at once. You can avoid that with 1min.AI, an all-in-one AI app for macOS, and its Advanced Business Plan lifetime subscription drops to $69.97 (reg. $540).