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Tennessee Tourism Announces Bike Tennessee’s New Mountain Biking Routes
By Editor,9 days ago
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) launched mountain biking routes through its Bike Tennessee program today, adding a new phase to the state’s existing road and gravel cycling routes. Developed in collaboration with the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA), the expansion features 11 mountain biking hubs with 76 trails across Tennessee.
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