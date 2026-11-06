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11/06 Sports Brief
By GNCadm1n,9 days ago
Left-leaning Washington and Colorado join more conservative states in banning transgender athletes. Voters in Washington and Colorado have approved measures to ban transgender athletes from participating in school sports. Washington’s Measure 638 prevents students assigned male at birth from playing in female sports. It also requires a healthcare provider’s statement to verify gender. Colorado’s Proposition 134 mandates sports be designated male, female or coed, limiting participation to the sex assigned at birth. These measures were passed in states where Democratic-led governments had not enacted such bans, leading activists to put the issue on the ballot instead. The votes highlight bipartisan support for these issues, which were once seen as conservative wedge topics.