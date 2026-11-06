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Engineering Microbes for Medicine With Synthetic Biology
By Priyom Bose, PhD,8 days ago
Explore key advances and applications in synthetic biology, from living medicines to microbiome-based therapies. Biology has traditionally focused on understanding how living systems work. Synthetic biology is changing this by giving researchers the ability to reprogram biological systems for novel applications. “Synthetic biology applies engineering principles to design or modify...