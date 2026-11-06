undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jaguars thrash the depleted Ravens 33-10 for their 5th win in 6 games
By GNCadm1n,9 days ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 242 yards and a touchdown, and the Jacksonville Jaguars had little trouble with Joe Fagnano and the Baltimore Ravens in a 33-10 victory. Fagnano made his first career start with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley injured, and the 25-year-old rookie threw for only 60 yards. Baltimore has lost four straight. Jacksonville did not need to do anything extraordinary to beat a badly weakened Baltimore team. The Jags have won five of their last six to take command of the AFC South, where they have a 3 1/2-game lead.