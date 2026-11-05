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Funds Awarded to Inaugural Urban Agriculture Grant Program
6 days ago
Nearly $100,000 Awarded to Grow and Develop Community Gardens and Urban Farms Under Inaugural Grant Program. (Annapolis, MD) -- The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced today that approximately $100,000 will be awarded to 11 urban farms and community gardens through the inaugural Urban Agriculture Grant Program. The funding will help urban producers grow their operations, strengthen neighborhood connections and expand access to healthy, fresh food, particularly in communities with limited access to grocery stores and local produce.
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