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Chris Seaman Publishes Study of Voting Rights Act Litigation
By Law Communications,5 days ago
Chris Seaman, the Robert E.R. Huntley Professor of Law at Washington and Lee University School of Law, has published a new empirical study examining more than four decades of litigation under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The article, “Voting Rights and Private Rights of Action: An Empirical Study of Litigation Under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, 1982–2024,” appears in the Florida State University Law Review.