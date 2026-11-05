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K9 Duke conducted the sniff test, and the red Dodge SUV failed both the methamphetamine and cocaine portions.
5 days ago
On November 1, 2026, at approximately 11:54 PM, Precinct 8 Deputy K. Peters conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge SUV after observing the driver commit numerous traffic violations. The driver was identified as 44 year-old Frederick Lunsford. During the on-scene investigation, Deputy Peters deployed K9 Duke to conduct an open-air sniff around the vehicle. Duke alerted to the presence of narcotics near the passenger door area. Approximately .8 grams of suspected methamphetamine and .2 grams of suspected cocaine were located within the vehicle. Lunsford was arrested after the Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted two charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was booked into the Harris County Jail. Bond has been set at $20,000 on one of the cases.
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