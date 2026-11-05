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2026 Georgia High School Football Game Predictions: Week 12
By Phil Jones,7 days ago
ITG Next’s Phil Jones gives his score predictions for six of the top games being played in Week 12 of the 2026 Georgia high school football season. I circled this as the biggest game for both teams way back during the preseason. Well, here it is, and while neither team has had quite the explosive season it hoped for, that doesn’t diminish the significance of this matchup.