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Jackrabbits Handle Oral Roberts on the Road, 3-0
By Travis Kriens,9 days ago
TULSA, Okla. – Sylvie Zgonc put up 20 kills and hit .429 for the Jacks as they swept the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, 3-0. Zgonc moved into second all-time for the Jacks in career-kills after putting up four kills in the first set, overtaking Rose Ebnet who finished her career with 1,724 kills. Claire Logeais was incredibly efficient in the middle for SDSU putting down eight kills on 10 swings, hitting .800 for the match, while adding four blocks to lead the Jackrabbits. Brooke Larsen was once again everywhere for the Jacks as she put away eight kills, 11 assists and seven digs while hitting .500 in the match.