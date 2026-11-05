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Trent Thompson (Mvskoke Nation) scores 15 as Hesston falls at Science and Arts 99-83
By NDNSPORTS STAFF,3 days ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Trent Thompson (Mvskoke Nation) scored 15 points Tuesday as Hesston College fell at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, 99-83. Thompson started and played 35 minutes, finishing 6-of-15 from the field and 3-of-3 at the free-throw line, with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. He did not attempt a three-pointer and fouled out with five fouls, committing five turnovers.