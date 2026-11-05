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Charleston-area singles invited to apply for 'Love Island USA’ Season 9
By Ian Kayanja,7 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston-area singles interested in finding love on television can apply to join the cast of “Love Island USA” Season 9. Producer ITV America and casting team City Media Entertainment are accepting submissions from people across the country. Islanders live together in a villa in Fiji, couple up and compete in challenges while trying to avoid elimination. Viewers can vote for their favorite contestants and influence what happens on the show.