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“Extremely Tone Deaf Response”: NFL Fans React to Chiefs DT Chris Jones’ Comments About Sacks and Stats Ahead of Jets Game
8 days ago
Chris Jones has some thoughts on how he has been performing lately, and they have attracted fans’ criticism. During his media availability on Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star defensive tackle was asked about his lack of production (just 0.5 sacks in 2026 so far) ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the New York Jets. He said: