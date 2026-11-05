undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Josh Clemas Named 2026 CUNYAC Men’s Soccer Player of the Year; Four Bloodhounds Recognized As All-Conference Honorees; Charlie Metz Named To Sportsmanship Team
7 days ago
New York, NY – Gearing up to play in their first CUNYAC championship match since winning it all back in 2019, the John Jay men's soccer team earned end of year accolades from the conference, as the league announced its 2026 All-Conference and major award winners. Senior forward Josh...