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Two Receive Life Sentence In Deadly Shooting
9 days ago
Two men from Lancaster County, Jerbrell Westmoreland, 34, and Ziair Collymore, 26, have been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Luis Sanchez, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. The shooting took place at the Prince of Subs bar on South Prince Street in November 2022. The men were found guilty of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and attempted criminal homicide after a six-day trial in September, as reported by FOX43.
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