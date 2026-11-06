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DOJ Sues Penn State Over In-State Tuition For Undocumented Students
9 days ago
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania State University, challenging its policy of offering in-state tuition rates to undocumented students. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday (November 5) in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, alleges that the university's policy violates federal law by providing benefits to undocumented students that are not available to all U.S. citizens, according to FOX43.