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Fatal Workplace Incident Under Investigation
9 days ago
A federal investigation is underway following a fatal workplace incident at ABF Trucking in Carlisle, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania. On Tuesday (November 3), 66-year-old Rolando Melendez was killed when he was pinned between two trailers while they were being moved into parking spots in the freight yard. The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office reported that Melendez died from blunt-force head trauma, and his death was ruled an accident.