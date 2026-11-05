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Big Blue Preview: Kentucky vs. James Madison
5 days ago
After winning its season opener on Tuesday, No. 23 Kentucky returns to action on Friday night, hosting James Madison at Rupp Arena (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network). Kentucky rolled past Manhattan 85-57 on Tuesday night behind 24 points from Milan Momcilovic, who hit six of nine from behind the arc in the victory. Zoom Diallo had 12 points for the Cats and Alex Wilkins had 11 points, seven steals and five assists.