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Volleyball Opens Final Home Stand of Regular Season Friday
By Drury Athletics Media Relations,6 days ago
$5 - Adults (no re-entry) FREE - DU students and children (12 and under) Social Media X: @DruryVB | IG: @DruryUniversity_Volleyball | Linktree: @DruryVolleyball. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Drury volleyball closes out its 2026 Great Lakes Valley Conference schedule with key home matchups against No. 19 Indianapolis at 6 p.m., Friday (Nov. 6) and Lewis at 3 p.m., Saturday (Nov. 7) at O'Reilly Family Event Center.
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