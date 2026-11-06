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Workout Anytime and Savannah Baseball Star Kyle “KJ” Jackson Host Hendersonville Community Event to Benefit the American Cancer Society
9 days ago
November 06, 2026 // Franchising.com // HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Workout Anytime and Savannah baseball star Kyle “KJ” Jackson are bringing the brand’s community spirit to central Tennessee with an in-club event at its Hendersonville location on Saturday, Nov. 7. Attendees can stop by, meet KJ and participate in various activities from the brand’s “Battle Rope Challenge” to a Predators watch party and puck-shooting contest.
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