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Hornet women's basketball to open their season this weekend at VTSU Tip-Off Classic
6 days ago
Lyndonville, VT - The Vermont State University Lyndon women's basketball team tips off their 2026-27 season this weekend at the annual Vermont State University Tip-Off Classic, hosted this year by Vermont State University Johnson. The Hornets will play Vermont State University Randolph in the opening round Saturday at 2:00 pm. That game will be preceded by the other first round matchup between host VTSU Johnson and Paul Smith's College. Saturday's winners will meet for the Classic championship Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm. The championship game will be preceded by a 12:00 pm consolation game.