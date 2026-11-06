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Hinojosa Seeks Halt On New Texas Data Centers
9 days ago
Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa announced plans to pause new data center developments in the state until stronger protections for residents are established. During a news conference in Austin on Thursday (November 5), Hinojosa emphasized the need for community input on future projects, citing concerns over rising utility costs and resource use as data centers expand into rural areas.
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