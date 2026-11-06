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The Fifth Hour: Slice of Huckleberry Pie
9 days ago
From the invention of nachos to saxophones, Abraham Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, and Meet the Press, Benny serves up a buffet of useless knowledge! Then, a Fifth Hour Pod Exclusive! The Gasbag in Chief of the Maller Militia gets dragged kicking and screaming to an adult Halloween party—and yes, he wore a costume! Maller unloads on the discrimination against king-sized customers at Spirit Halloween, where apparently being a giant is a crime. The silver lining? Benny is now qualified to work as a mechanic, farmer, or blue-collar tradesman. No experience necessary!