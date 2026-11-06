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3 & Out - Jaguars DOMINATE Ravens on TNF! Trevor Lawrence vs Derrick Henry, NFL Week 9 Predictions &
9 days ago
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars put together a dominant performance, taking down Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens in a statement-making Thursday Night Football victory. We break down Jacksonville’s impressive win, what went wrong for Baltimore and whether the Jaguars are emerging as legitimate contenders in the AFC.