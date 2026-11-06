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Want More Sustainable Biopharma Packaging? Try These Levers
9 days ago
Packaging is an essential part of advanced therapy supply chains, but it is also an increasingly important sustainability challenge. Pharmaceutical products require packaging that protects them from contamination, light, moisture, oxygen, physical damage, and temperature excursions. For sterile products and cell and gene therapies (CGTs), the requirements can be even more demanding because product quality may depend on maintaining sterility, identity, potency, and tightly controlled environmental conditions throughout distribution.