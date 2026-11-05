undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Northfield residents to vote on funding for new EMS building on 11/16
3 days ago
NORTHFIELD, MA (FRANKLIN COUNTY NOW) — Northfield residents will be voting on funding a new Northfield EMS building in a Special Town Meeting on November 19th. A public information meeting was held last week where issues with the existing building were discussed, showing repairs going into six figures. Plans for a new building are currently in the design phase.