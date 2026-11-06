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Cooks Surpasses 1,000 Career Digs as Regents Fall to Scarlet Hawks
8 days ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The Rockford University women's volleyball team fell to the Illinois Tech Scarlet Hawks, 3-1, in the final home match of the season on Thursday night. Senior libero Leila Cooks led all players with 11 digs, giving her 1,006 for her career. Cooks becomes just the second Regent ever to surpass 1,000 career digs and 1,100 career assists (Paula Jones).