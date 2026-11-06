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Quark Strengthens Leadership with Operations and Product Appointments
9 days ago
Quark Expeditions has announced the appointments of Jake Morrison as senior director, expedition operations, and Sarah Friedlander as senior product manager, to its operational and product leadership. The announcement follows the recent hiring of Nicole Thornton as vice president, product and planning, and the promotion of physician and veteran expedition...