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Marella Discovery 2 Gets Karaoke Room, Other Venues as It Goes Adults-Only
9 days ago
The Marella Discovery 2 is getting four new venues as it becomes adults-only, including the cruise line’s first private karaoke lounge. After announcing the ship’s transition to adults-only in June, Marella Cruises has now shared that former kids’ spaces are being transformed into venues exclusive to the ship that will be available to guests by early 2027.