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Oral food challenge before OIT shows 35% of infants thought to be peanut-allergic are not
By Isabella Hornick,9 days ago
Before OIT, researchers suggest doing an OFC to confirm peanut allergy in infants. OFCs in this study started at 15 mg peanut protein and gradually went up to 1,300 mg. Among infants with a history of reaction to peanut and a positive allergy test planning to start oral immunotherapy, 34.8% had a negative oral food challenge, according to study findings.