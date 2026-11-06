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Eagles get desperate
By Sumne Spence,9 days ago
On Sunday Night Football, the Eagles lost 27-10. They actually had a productive first quarter, and then the offense went silent again. The defense held up pretty well until the fourth quarter, but then fell apart again as well. The Eagles are done with primetime games for at least a while, and they definitely don’t deserve the spotlight this week. They play the New York Giants, who are in first place in the weak division with a 4-2-1 record. The Eagles are definitely getting very desperate. They’re changing quarterbacks this week to Joe Milton, who has only been on the team for three weeks. They got him from the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. Tuesday is the trade deadline for the NFL. This used to be a non-event, but now it’s more like baseball, and there’s a lot more movement. I expect to see some players shifted around the league.