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Winter Pantry With Our Local Foodshed
By Renee Silva,5 days ago
Each autumn, the Benton County Fairgrounds hosts a fill up your pantry event from the Ten Rivers Foodweb. Local chefs offer samples with winter vegetables. Pre-order is available but shopping around the Farmers Market is available as well. Pre-order is available though Nov. 7 and if you use SNAP, simply pay at the payment booth. Be sure to ask about Double Up Food Bucks and double your SNAP up to $20.