undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St. Joe’s students will ‘graduate as leaders’
By Sam Desmond,9 days ago
A pillar of community pride and rich Town of Brookhaven history, St. Joseph’s University has been a local resource as well as an international hub for its students. Founded in 1916 as St. Joseph’s College for Women the institution was granted university designation by the New York State Department of Education and New York State Board of Regents in April 2022, and now boasts nearly 50,000 alumni of St. Joseph’s worldwide.