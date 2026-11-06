undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Center Moriches holds homecoming
9 days ago
The Center Moriches community lined the streets on Friday, Sept. 25, for the school’s annual Homecoming Parade, a cherished tradition that went off without a hitch just before bad weather rolled into the area. Students, families, staff and neighbors gathered to cheer on the district’s four high school classes, each of which showcased a creatively themed float, along with this year’s homecoming court.