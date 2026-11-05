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Agilyx: GreenDot to acquire 50% of French packaging EPR company Léko, expanding its European recycling platform
5 days ago
Agilyx ASA (Euronext Oslo Børs: AGLX; Börse Frankfurt: 5NQ; US OTCQX: AGYXY) ("Agilyx" or the "Company") announces that GreenDot, its majority-owned holding, has entered into an agreement to acquire 50% of Valorie SAS, a fast-growing state-approved extended producer responsibility (EPR) recycling company in France owning 100% of Léko and Léko Pro. GreenDot will share joint ownership and control of Valorie with German environmental services company Reclay International. The transaction is funded from cash within the GreenDot Group and involves no cash outlay and no share issuance by Agilyx.