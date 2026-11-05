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EU Proposes Sustainable Catch Limits for Atlantic Fish Stocks in 2027
By Edited By:,6 days ago
The European Commission has released its 2027 sustainable catch limit proposals for 11 Atlantic fish stocks. The proposal is based on the latest scientific advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES). It aims to keep fisheries on a sustainable footing, support the long-term viability of the sector and help rebuild stocks that remain under pressure.