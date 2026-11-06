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Pezold Center Groundbreaking Signals Launch of ‘Transformative Investment’ in STEM Education, Workforce Development
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
Calling it a “transformative investment in our community,” Columbus State University President Dr. Stuart Rayfield and others took part in a ceremonial groundbreaking on Nov. 4 for the Jack and JoRhee Pezold Center for Emergent Technology. The $22.2 million Pezold Center is scheduled to open in fall 2028...