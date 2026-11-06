undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Carl Sandburg College to honor barrier-breaking veteran Lomac Payton at annual Veterans Day tribute
By Debbie McFadden,8 days ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -A regional community leader and barrier-breaking military veteran will be the centerpiece of a special community tribute next week. Carl Sandburg College’s student leadership organization, Men of Distinction, will host its annual Veterans Day program at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, inside the Science & Technology Building Atrium on the Galesburg campus.