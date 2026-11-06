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64% of Georgia Executives Are Investing More in Generosity. Here’s How to Help Employees See It.
By goBeyondProfit,9 days ago
Executives are investing in generosity at near-record rates — 99% are increasing or maintaining their commitment, but recent data shows that most employees haven’t noticed. This week, we dig into how executives and employees define generosity, and the difference may be costing companies the returns generosity is supposed...