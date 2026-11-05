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Language program offerings shrink, sparking various concerns among CUSD community
6 days ago
Beginning this fall, the Carmel Unified School District has made several changes to its language department, including the elimination of the French program at Carmel Middle School and the Chinese program across all schools, triggering disapproval among students, parents and teachers concerned about the impact of these cuts on language learning opportunities.