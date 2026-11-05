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Softball Wraps Up Fall Season Undefeated at Home
By Via Troy University Athletics,,5 days ago
TROY, Ala. – Troy finished its fall season on Oct. 28 with a win over Gulf Coast. This was Troy’s eighth game in five weeks, including six at the Troy Softball Complex. “We were pleased with the way our team competed throughout the fall season,” said head coach Eric Newell . Home Field Dominance Over the six home games, the Trojans scored double-digit runs four times. Kiley Huffman led the offense with 11 hits and RBIs, including four hits and five RBIs in the final game. Mid Tidmore also recorded four hits against Gulf Coast, bringing her to 10 for…