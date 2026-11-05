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Goold, Wesley Return As Graduate Assistants
By Via Mississippi State,,7 days ago
STARKVILLE – Two former Mississippi State softball pitchers will return to Starkville as graduate assistants for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. Second Team All-American Peja Goold is joined by 2024 Second Team All-SEC selection Aspen Wesley as the newest additions to the Bulldogs' coaching staff. Goold concluded her collegiate career this past season by helping State reach its first Women's College World Series. She was named SEC Newcomer of the Year by USA Today Sports, finishing the season with 182 strikeouts, which was eighth in MSU single-season history. She led the Bulldogs with eight shutouts and was second on the...